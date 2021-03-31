LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman's three children were found alone in an apartment with the door duct taped shut from the inside, according to an arrest report.
On Jan. 26 about 1:56 p.m., a maintenance worker at a complex located at 8405 W. Charleston Blvd. near Durango Drive received a complaint about water leaking from an upstairs unit. Las Vegas police were called to the scene to investigate and discovered three unattended juveniles sitting on a water-soaked floor near an overflowing bathtub.
When the apartment called the tenant, Tierami Beverly, 29, to inform her about the situation, she told police she had stepped out around 1 p.m. to "buy candy" for the kids, the report detailed.
Initially, Beverly told police her mother was supposed to be watching them, but refused to babysit after a fight the previous evening. In order to keep the kids from exiting the home while she shopped, Beverly said she used duct tape to seal the door.
Investigators said the unit was littered with trash. The kids were found with full diapers and no clothing. Beverly said her children hadn't eaten since Jan. 25 and her life as a single mom with three jobs made her life "tough."
One of the kids had a visible bruise on his chest, according to the report. Another child, the 1-year-old, took several attempts to wake after they were found sleeping on the wet floor.
Beverly faces three counts of child abuse and neglect. Her preliminary court appearance was set for May 10, 2021.
