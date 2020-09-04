LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman reportedly threw her 3-month-old baby from the top of the stairs, killing him, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Xin Liu, 35, was arrested Sept. 2 on a murder charge after LVMPD was called to her home around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. The 911 caller told dispatch that a mother dropped her baby and the baby wasn't breathing.
The child, 3-month-old Stanley Shah, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Doctors noted extensive bruising and skull fractures to the child.
A nanny told police that she believed Liu threw her baby from the second floor of the house. The nanny said she was washing clothes when she heard a noise and found Shah on his back on the tile floor downstairs. The nanny said she put the baby in a crib, but the child wasn't moving.
Liu was reportedly in the kitchen of the home, acting erratically. Liu reportedly tried to stab herself after the incident but was stopped by her friends. Liu was admitted to Southern Hills Hospital after police arrived, the arrest report said.
The father told police Liu was excited for the baby but became depressed after the baby was born. Liu was reportedly prescribed medication but it wasn't clear if she was still taking the medication, the arrest report said.
Liu was arrested on a murder charge and booked into Clark County Detention Center. According to court records, Liu's bail was set at $20,0000 and her next court appearance was Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.