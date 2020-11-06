LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near Desert Inn Rd. and Maryland Pkwy. involving a 1-year-old child and 2-month-old baby.
Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista. The mother was arrested and will be booked on two counts of open murder, Lt. Ray Spencer said.
"The father of the children came home and noticed that both children were in the corner of the living room," Spencer said. "Both were cold."
Las Vegas police confirmed the incident involved two unresponsive juveniles at an apartment complex. Police said officers attempted to render aid to the juveniles but that the two were pronounced dead on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
