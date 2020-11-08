LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a double homicide near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway involving a 1-year-old child and 2-month-old baby.
Police responded in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive about 12:15 p.m. on November 6 after they were called about two unresponsive children in an apartment.
"The father of the children came home and noticed that both children were in the corner of the living room," LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said. "Both were cold."
The two children were pronounced dead on scene.
Police say the investigation showed the two children were "intentionally injured" by their mother, 26-year-old Amanda Sharp-Jefferson.
Sharp-Jefferson was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she faces two counts of murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
