LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother accused of killing her two young daughters was found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was charged with two counts of murder after the deaths of her 1-year-old, Rose, and 2-month-old, Lily at an apartment in November. According to court records, District Judge Linda Bell ruled Sharp-Jefferson was incompetent to stand trial. According to state statute, Sharp-Jefferson will be committed to a secure facility to receive treatment until it is determined she is competent to stand trial.
According to an arrest report, the children were found dead in a bassinet, stacked on top of each other, police said. The father told police that he asked why they were stacked and Sharp-Jefferson "shushed" him. Eventually the father checked on the kids and realized they were cold and not breathing.
"[Sharp-Jefferson] kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money," the arrest report said.
Medical professionals arrived on scene and pronounced both children dead. Sharp-Jefferson was heard again commenting on how much the children's body parts may be worth, according to the arrest report.
Sharp-Jefferson told police she was set up to look like she had killed the kids, the report said. Sharp-Jefferson said someone must have entered her apartment and set up all the children's things to "set her up for the death of the two children, who were not hers," the report said.
When asked about comments about the value of the children's body parts, Sharp-Jefferson said she "saw a movie where people made money on body parts after a person died," the report said.
