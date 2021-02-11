LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas area mental health clinic was sentenced Thursday in a Medicaid fraud case.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said Stefan Ryan Flowers, 34, and Go With the Flow Behavioral Health, LLC were sentenced for billing for services that were not provided to Medicaid recipients.
Flowers was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in the scheme. Flowers and Go With the Flow were also ordered to pay more than $257,000 in restitution.
According to Ford's office, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated Go With the Flow for billing Medicaid for services that were not clinically or medically necessary. The investigation found that Flowers submitted claims for services that were never provided.
“My office will continue to ensure healthcare providers abide by their obligation to accurately present claims to Nevada’s Medicaid program,” AG Ford said in a statement. “Healthcare businesses and their owners must honestly fulfill their obligation to only bill Nevada Medicaid for services that are actually provided by their healthcare professionals.”
