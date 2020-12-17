LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a golf club burglary.
The Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals said a man was involved with a burglary and thefts Dec. 7 at the Durango Hills Golf Club at 3501 N. Durango Drive.
City marshals said a fire was set near the structure, damaging the building. Surveillance footage showed the suspect break through a glass window at approximately 11:50 p.m. and steal items from inside the building, marshals said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the city marshals' tip line at 702-229-3223.
Police said it marks the third incident at a golf club in the past month. City marshals investigated two theft incidents in September and October after a suspect stole golf clubs from Las Vegas Golf Club. Marshals said the damage from all incidents amounted to thousands of dollars.
