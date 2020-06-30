LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man shot his neighbors in their backyard in the presence of his daughter, according to an arrest report.
Andrew Cote, 36, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police June 25 after the shooting in the 4400 block of Mossy Rock Court, near Smoke Ranch and Decatur.
According to an arrest report, Cote lived in the area with his wife and three children. Police said Mildred Olivia lived next door and was at her home with her friend Timothy Hanson on June 25.
Police said Cote had a longstanding dispute with Olivia. Olivia had reportedly been served with an order of protection from Cote in April 2020.
Cote called police around 10 p.m. June 25, telling police he had shot Olivia and Hanson with a shotgun. Police found both victims in the backyard with obvious trauma to the head and were pronounced dead on scene.
According to the arrest report, Olivia and Cote had a verbal exchange earlier in the day. Olivia reportedly sprayed Cote and his daughter with a hose. Cote said he called police, but nothing happened.
Later in the day, Cote said Hanson arrived at Olivia's house and Hanson began yelling at Cote from the backyard. Cote said his daughter went into the backyard during the argument while Cote was inside. According to the report, Cote said he grabbed a shotgun and went into his backyard toward the block wall dividing the properties.
Cote said he shot Hanson and Olivia in the head, according to the police report. When Hanson was still moving, Cote said he shot him a second time, the report said. Cote then took his daughter inside and called 911.
When police asked if Cote considered taking his daughter inside and calling police instead of using the gun, Cote said "words to the effect of 'not tonight.'"
Cote was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.