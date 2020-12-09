LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to probation after an attack that led to an elderly man losing his eye.
Nathaniel Graves was arrested in January after a "brutal beating" caught on a surveillance camera in December 2019.
According to court records, Graves was sentenced to a minimum three years probation on Nov. 30 after serving about eight months in jail. Graves' probation will not exceed five years, a court official said. Graves pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on an elderly person on July 21.
About 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, the altercation with the victim happened on the 1000 block of Shadow Lane, near Charleston and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to police.
Police said Graves placed his feet on the victim's lap while aboard the bus. The victim then asked Graves to remove his feet, leading to a violent altercation. Graves allegedly stood up and punched the victim numerous times until he was unconscious, police said.
The severity of his injuries caused the victim to lose his right eye.
The incident was captured on video. (WARNING: The video is graphic.)
