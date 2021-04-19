LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced to at least 15.5 years in prison after the shooting of three Las Vegas Valley brothers.
Bryan Fuentes-Rodriguez, 21, will spend 15.5 to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty March 3 to second degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Fuentes-Rodriguez shot three brothers on July 5, 2018, killing one. According to his arrest report, Fuentes-Rodriguez told police he fired 30 rounds in the deadly shooting.
Miguel Gonzalez-Campos and his two brothers, Chris Campos and Steven Campos, were shot in a neighborhood near Tropicana and Mountain Vista a little after 10 p.m., according to the arrest report. Miguel died at the hospital two days later.
This is the type of criminal needs to be executed,not a warehouse prisoner !
