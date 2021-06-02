LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from Las Vegas was sentenced on Tuesday for stealing money from Nevada's unclaimed property fund.
John Badea, 69, and co-defendant Radu Gal, 66, from Las Vegas, stole money belonging to people who hadn't claimed funds from the Nevada State Treasure's Unclaimed Property Division, according to court documents dating back to February 2011 through August 2014.
Badea and Gal would search the unclaimed property website for potential victims and steal those victims' identities. The men would then submit fraudulent claims on the victim's behalf. Prosecutors said Badea opened bank accounts using the victim's information and deposited the money into those accounts.
Badea and Gal submitted more than 143 false claims and impersonated nearly 100 people. The men received checks totaling around $185,872.
Badea pleaded guilty in December 2020 and was sentenced on June 1 to five years and 10 months in prison. Gal pleaded guilty in February 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.
The U.S. District Attorney's office, along with agents from the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, investigated the scheme.
"We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who conspire to steal Social Security numbers and the identities of innocent people for their personal gain,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General of Social Security, in a written statement. "I thank the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their efforts and the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”
