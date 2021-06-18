LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the suspects in the death of a Las Vegas woman entered a guilty plea in court Friday.
Jose Rangel, 46, pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and being an accessory to murder in the death of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio, according to court records. Rangel had entered a plea of not guilty in March. A trial for Rangel was previously set for July 7, but has since been canceled.
Palacio was found dead near Valley of Fire in Sept. 2020 after she was reported missing Aug. 30, 2020. Palacio was last seen at Longhorn Casino on Aug. 29, 2020.
Rangel's son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is still wanted by Las Vegas police. Rangel-Ibarra faces charges of murder and destroying evidence.
