LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was indicted in federal court last week on charges of illegally owning machine guns and firearm suppressors that he altered using a 3-D printer and plotted to commit a shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
On Sept. 4, Justin Pham, 30, made his initial court appearance on one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and two counts of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to a release.
Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department worked in partnership with U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich in this case.
Pham is accused of owning three Glock semi-automatic weapons that he had modified with a 3-D printer to simulate fully automatic weapons. He also had five firearm silencers that were not properly registered, in addition to numerous firearms and ammunition.
An anonymous tipster told authorities Pham was planning a shooting. Pham faces a statutory maximum sentence of: 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine on the machine gun charge; and 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine for each count of possession of unregistered firearm, according to a release. He also may face additional restitution and a period of supervised release.
Pham is set to appear before U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey on November 3, 2020 for a jury trial.
The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has also filed charges on behalf of the State of Nevada.
