LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday after allegedly threatening to kill Nevada Rep. Dina Titus, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse announced.
Louis Damato, 47, was previously charges in a criminal complaint March 27. According to the indictment, Damato called Titus' office in Washington D.C. and left a voicemail, stating he bought a gun and would come to D.C. "to blow [her] [expletive] head off."
U.S. Capitol Police investigated, determining the voicemail belonged to Damato. Damato was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police was arrested shortly after at a hotel-casino.
Damato allegedly admitted that he had called Titus' office multiple times and left the threatening message on March 16, the complaint said.
According to the US Attorney's office, Damato faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for the threats, if convicted on all counts.
