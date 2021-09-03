LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is facing 93 child sex charges after thousands of inappropriate images with a girl under 14 years old were found on his phone.
Asher Dazan is facing 93 child sex charges, ranging from lewdness to sex assault to child pornography charges. The charges show the victim was under the age of 14 at the time the crimes allegedly took place.
According to an arrest warrant, the offenses reportedly took place between March 2018 to April 2019. The victim told police Dazan took inappropriate photos of her.
Dazan was initially arrested in May 2019. However, his phone was locked, and police were unable to access his phone records for proof of the photos the victim said Dazan took of her.
Police were finally able to access Dazan's phone records between March 2021 and May 2021. Detectives found more than 2,600 images and videos flagged as child pornography on Dazan's phone, the arrest warrant said. Detectives said most of the images were captured while the victim was asleep, the warrant alleges.
The arrest warrant for Dazan was issued in mid-August before his arrest. According to court records, Dazan's bail was set at $1 million during a Sept. 1 hearing. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 14.
His phone was "flagged" for obvious child pornography and the carrier didn't forward this crime to the police? What the heck? That alone could save future victims from all predators!!!
