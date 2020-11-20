LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was charged in federal court Friday with possession of stolen mail, including two mail-in voter ballots for Clark County, an unemployment insurance debit card and about two dozen credit cards, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Francisco Luis McArthur, 41, was charged with one count of possession of 15 or more "unauthorized access devices" and on count of possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich wrote in a release.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 2, McArthur had more than 100 pieces of mail in his possession. The stolen unemployment benefit card was from a Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) recipient.
"Theft of U.S. mail is a serious federal crime, particularly when it occurs just days before a general election," Trutanich said in a statement. "Our office looks forward to continuing working closely with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate and prosecute mail theft."
McArthur faces a total of 15 years in prison, five for the stolen mail and 10 for unauthorized devices, with fines amounting to $500,000 on both charges, if convicted.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
