LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested on a murder warrant after he was caught speeding in a school zone by school police, according to police documents.
Dennis Vasquez, 32, faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting on Oct. 18, 2020. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened on Key Largo Drive near Tropicana and McLeod.
Police said two men, Vasquez and Daniel Vesper, got into a fight in the area. Multiple witnesses reported that the suspect, later identified as Vasquez, shot Vesper.
According to police documents, Vasquez called 911 and told police he shot Vesper, but claimed it was in self defense. Vasquez said he also had a slipped disk, according to the reports, and was taken to University Medical Center.
Vasquez was later medically cleared and released from the hospital. A warrant for Vasquez's arrest was signed Feb. 16, 2021.
A year to the day later, Clark County School District Police were conducting traffic patrols at local schools. Around 9:30 a.m., Vasquez was pulled over by a CCSDPD officer for going 30 mph in a 15 mph school zone, according to an arrest report. The officer discovered Vasquez was wanted on a warrant and notified LVMPD.
According to court records, Vasquez was not granted bail. His next appearance was set for Feb. 24.
