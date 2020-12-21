UPDATE (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged in connection with an arson investigation at a federal building downtown.
Marty Clark, 32, was arrested Dec. 16 on one count of arson and one count of malicious damage to federal property, the US Department of Justice announced. Clark made his first court appearance Dec. 18.
Police identified Clark after they received a tip from the public. Through a swab of glasses left at the courthouse, police matched DNA to Clark.
“Our office is heartened by the public’s help in identifying the defendant,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said. “We’re likewise grateful for our law enforcement partners’ efforts to investigate this case, and we will continue working closely with them to hold accountable individuals who seek to damage or destroy public property, including symbols of justice such as federal courthouses.”
If convicted, Clark faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison.
Clark is set to appear in federal court at a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2021.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of a person who set fire to a federal building in Las Vegas on Nov. 7.
The bureau's San Francisco Field Division announced on Monday that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fire as an act of arson. It took place at the Foley Federal Building at 300 South Las Vegas Boulevard around 3:20 a.m., authorities say.
The bureau is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, who is outstanding. He is described as a white male, about 35 year old, 5'8" and 240 lbs. last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a logo on the back, a blue baseball-style cap and blue pants.
According to the bureau, the man drove to the federal building in a late model white sedan, possibly with black molding on the side. He used gasoline to set fire to the front entrance of the building before leaving, the bureau said.
Security officials were able to extinguish the fire, which caused minor damage to the building's exterior, according to the bureau.
The LVMPD did not have additional info for the Nov. 7 incident.
Anyone with information that could lead the the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire is urged to contact the bureau at 1-888-283-3473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.