LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a 47 year-old cold case out of Southern California.
Carlin Edward Cornett, 68, was arrested Sept. 14 at his Las Vegas home in connection with a homicide investigation dating back to 1974 in National City, Calif., just outside of San Diego.
According to National City Police, 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant was killed in the early morning hours of July 31, 1974, while she was working along at a 7-Eleven store. A blood sample from the suspect was collected at the scene, but at the time, DNA was not commonly used in criminal cases. NCPD said the case went cold.
In 2008, the suspect's blood from the scene was collected for further analysis and entered into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. It didn't turn up any hits. Then, in 2012, 2015 and 2016, the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services conducted familial DNA searches on the suspect's DNA.
Eventually, Cornett was identified as the suspect. He was arrested Sept. 14 by LVMPD and the FBI at his home in Las Vegas.
Cornett was booked into Las Vegas Detention Center and will be extradited to San Diego to face a murder charge, NCPD said.
The San Diego County DA's Office said this was the third cold case in their jurisdiction solved via a cold case grant, and the first in which the suspect was still alive.
“We are committed to solving cold case homicides and prosecuting killers in collaboration with our law enforcement partners,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement. “Pursuing justice for families who lost their loved ones to violence is a priority for us no matter how many years have gone by. We never give up and continuously use the latest in crime scene investigation techniques to hold criminals accountable.”
I LOVE DNA! Just think of all those guys (and gals) out there shaking in their boots waiting for that knock on the door. Sku.mbbaggs who thought they got away with it. Yee-haw!
