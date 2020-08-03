LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday after allegedly possessing over 100 credit and debit cards for unemployment benefits.
Vincent Okoye, 38, was charged with one count of possession of a counterfeit and unauthorized access device and one count of aggravated identity theft. Okoye’s first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and U.S. Secret Service, Okoye had over $100,000 in cash and money orders related to the fraudulent cards.
“Fraud against [DETR] is widespread in Nevada’s unemployment benefits system,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “While the State begins to address vulnerabilities in its application and payment system, our office will continue working closely with our partners to prevent important federal resources from enriching fraudsters.
"This case is likely just the proverbial ‘tip of the iceberg’: we will track down and prosecute scammers who fraudulently obtain federal unemployment benefits,” Trutanich said.
Law enforcement searched Okoye's residence on July 15 and allegedly found:
- Over 100 credit and debit cards not issued in Okoye's name from DETR and Arizona's DES
- Over $100,000 in cash and money orders
- At least 24 pieces of mail from DETR with various names and addresses
- Over 100 pieces of other mail with names and addresses not belonging to Okoye
- A forged Canadian passport
- Postal mailbox master keys
(2) comments
This clown should be put in a room with,people he’s taken advantage of ! Don’t they would greet the trash kindly?
Should give each of the victims a sharp stick. Poke at their own discretion at whatever needs poking.
