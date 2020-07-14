LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his wife and stepdaughter, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report.
Delaine Kelley, 49, was arrested July 12 after the incident late July 11 near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road. Police were called to a residence in the area around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman bleeding from her neck and a younger girl bleeding from her hands. An arrest report said there were three other children at home, ages 12, 11 and 5, at the time of the incident.
The woman, later identified as Kelley's wife, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The girl, identified as Kelley's stepdaughter, was also taken to UMC to treat minor lacerations to her hands.
Police said they found Kelley shortly later with blood on his hands and clothes, an arrest report said.
One of the children told police that the mother and kids were playing around, throwing flour and baby powder at each other. The child said the mother threw flour at Kelley, which made him angry. The children went to a back bedroom while the parents argued, the report said.
The children saw Kelley push his wife to the ground and hit her in the face before stabbing her, the arrest report said. The older stepdaughter left the bedroom and got between Kelley and his wife before he eventually fled the home, the report said.
Kelley is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, child abuse and domestic violence assault, according to police and jail records. His next hearing was set for Wednesday morning.
