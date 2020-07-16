LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting two dogs with a BB gun at short range, according to an arrest report.
James Clark, 29, was arrested July 14 on two counts of willfully torturing or maiming an animal. Clark is accused of shooting his roommate's pets in June.
According to an arrest report, Clark's roommate came on June 21 to find one of his dogs, a 4-year-old bulldog named Fiona, having trouble with breathing and bleeding from the mouth. The owner found blood spots on the carpet downstairs, the report said.
The owner took Fiona to an animal hospital. A veterinarian determined that Fiona was shot with a BB gun, with two projectiles lodged deep in her chest. The vet told the owner that because the projectiles were so deep, it appeared the dog was shot at close range, the report said.
The owner told police he noticed one of his other dogs, Zoey, also had two BB gun impacts that appeared similar to Fiona's wounds.
The owner told police that his dogs had been acting strangely around Clark, often barking at Clark when he was around.
Police believed the dogs were both shot 3 times apiece: twice in their sides and once in their mouths. Clark told police his roommate accused him of shooting his dogs, but that he had nothing to do with it.
According to court records, Clark was not granted bail. Clark's next court hearing was set for Friday.
