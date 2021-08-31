LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of selling a fake COVID-19 cure commonly found in bleach products.
Elias Beltran Suarez faces a charge of acting as a medical practitioner without a license after allegedly trying to sell the "miracle product," Miracle Mineral Solution CD, online.
An anonymous tipster told police on Aug. 28 that Beltran was selling the mixture as a cure for autism, COVID-19 and cancer, according to an arrest report. An unknown woman alerted the tipster, claiming she had an "undercover conversation" with Beltran, who was allegedly selling the product. Police said Beltran was not licensed with any Nevada medical or pharmacy boards.
Beltran was arrested Aug. 30. When police searched Beltran's home, they found buckets filled with an unknown liquid and other items "indicative of a chemical lab," the report said.
In an interview with police, Beltran said he recently spoke with a woman who claimed her 6-year-old son was sick with COVID-19. Beltran told her about chlorine dioxide, "which he believes can cure COVID-19," the arrest report said.
Beltran reportedly said he could sell her a machine to make chlorine dioxide at home for $800. Beltran said the machine he uses to make chlorine dioxide is the same machine he uses to clean pools.
Beltran said he had advanced degrees in chemistry and electro chemistry out of Mexico, the report said. Beltran referred to chlorine dioxide as "water therapy," the arrest report said.
In April 2020, the FDA warned the public against Miracle Mineral Solution as a fraudulent cure for COVID-19. The FDA also previously warned against drinking chlorine dioxide as medical treatment, saying the FDA "is not aware of any scientific evidence supporting their safety or effectiveness and they pose significant risks to patient health."
(1) comment
People are so dumb!
Let them drink bleach, let them drink chlorine dioxide and let them take horse dewormer! Their bodies their choice....
