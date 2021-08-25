LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is accused on running over his girlfriend's other boyfriend in December, according to documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Daniel Lopez, 43, was arrested Aug. 22 on a murder charge in connection with a Dec. 14, 2020 crash that left another man dead.
According to LVMPD, the crash happened about 9 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020 in a neighborhood near Cheyenne Ave. and Jones Blvd. Police said Lopez called 911 to report a man had broken his car windows and jumped in front of his vehicle.
First responders identified the victim as Ethan Lyskoski. Lyskoski was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LVMPD.
Police interviewed Lopez's girlfriend at the scene. According to arrest warrant documents, the girlfriend had been dating Lyskoski for the past eight years and had been dating Lopez for about a year and a half.
The woman said she spent the day with Lopez and her son before she asked to be dropped off near Lyskoski's place. She said she wanted to be dropped off in an area where Lyskoski wouldn't see Lopez.
The woman said Lyskoski and Lopez saw each other anyway, the report said. Lyskoski then hit Lopez's windshield with brass knuckles, the girlfriend said. Lyskoski was reportedly standing behind Lopez's vehicle when Lopez drove forward, made a U-turn, drove in a circle where he had been parked and hit Lyskoski with his car, the girlfriend said.
Lyskoski was trapped under the vehicle, the girlfriend said. The woman told police she"did not want [Lopez] to get away with it because he did it on purpose," the report said.
In an interview with police, Lopez confirmed he had been dating his girlfriend since July 2019. Lopez told police he knew she was dating him and Lyskoski.
Lopez confirmed Lyskoski punched the front windshield with brass knuckles but said Lyskoski then "lunged" in front of the vehicle as Lopez was trying to leave, the report said. Lopez denied intentionally hitting Lyskoski with his vehicle.
An arrest warrant for Lopez was issued Jan. 11 before his arrest on Aug. 22. According to court records, Lopez was denied bail in a hearing on Monday. Lopez was scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.
