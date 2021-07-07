LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of possessing hundreds of images and videos of child sex abuse and distributing the material through social media platforms, according to an arrest report.
Christopher Eugene Lobello was arrested May 27 after a lengthy investigation dating back to December 2020. Lobello currently faces five counts of possession of child porn and four counts child porn distribution, according to court records.
Police received a "CyberTip Report" from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 2, 2020 about a Microsoft Skype user transmitting child sex abuse material, according to an arrest report. The tip also showed the same user uploading material to Google Photos. According to the report, the IP address for these uploads tracked back to Lobello.
A search warrant found Lobello transmitted material via chat messages on three separate occasions. In an interview with police on Jan. 11, 2021, Lobello admitted to owning the Skype account, the report said. He acknowledged some people he interacted with on Skype but said he didn't recall being sent child pornography. Lobello then requested a lawyer, the report said.
Investigators found two cell phones belonging to Lobello which included "infant, toddler, prepubescent and pubescent sex abuse material," the report said. Investigators found hundreds of images and videos matching the NCMEC database or categorized as child abuse material by the investigator between the two phones and a computer, the report said.
Eventually, Lobello surrendered to police at Clark County Detention Center and was booked, the report said. Jail records show Lobello is no longer in CCDC custody. His next court date was set for Sept. 22.
