LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Marshals are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects in copper wire thefts.
Authorities said "several" copper wire thefts happened between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. Marshals said wires were stolen from city street lights throughout the Las Vegas Valley, with damages estimated at $56,000.
Two men were arrested in late November on suspicion of copper wire theft. Marshals didn't immediately details on the incidents with unidentified suspects.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the city of Las Vegas Marshals' tip line at 702-229-3223.
