LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One inmate died following an altercation and alleged strangulation at the Clark County Detention Center, according to Las Vegas police.
About 4:36 a.m. on Dec. 13, a corrections officers discovered an unresponsive 59-year-old male inmate lying inside his cell during a routine walkthrough of the jail. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
Homicide detectives learned Revell and the victim had engaged in a confrontation inside the cell, before Revell strangled the victim. On Dec. 15, he died of his injuries. Following the incident, police detained cellmate, 39-year-old Steven Revell.
Revell is charged with one count of open murder. The identity and cause and manner of the victim's death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.