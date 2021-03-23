LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an incident in the west valley late Monday.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon confirmed the incident happened around 11 p.m. March 22 in the 9900 block of Katie Avenue, near Hualapai Way and Twain Avenue.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed the investigation was ongoing.
"[The incident] was at a residence and we are determining if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted," Hadfield said.
Additional details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.