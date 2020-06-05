LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal shooting early Friday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at 3050 East Desert Inn, near McLeod Drive.
LVMPD Sgt. Jon Scott said a passerby found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. Officers took the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said information is vague as of Friday morning, but they believe the altercation started with one person chasing another down the street.
No information on suspects was immediately available.
