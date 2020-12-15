LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating an "extremely critical" shooting in the northeast valley Tuesday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1400 block of N. 23rd Street, between Owens Avenue and Searles Avenue. One man was shot while in the driver's seat of a rental car.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center, according to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer.
During a preliminary investigation, arriving officers found a Black male in his mid-40s with multiple gunshots wounds. He has not yet been identified.
"His condition is extremely grave at this point," Spencer said.
Police do not know why the man was in the area or if he had any connection with the shooter. No witnesses have yet to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reflected an inaccurate description of the man's condition. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
