LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the conviction of a Las Vegas medical company for Medicaid fraud.
Kimberly Rashone Broussard, 53, and her company Phenomenal Angels, LLC were sentenced Feb. 28 for Medicaid fraud.
An investigation alleged that billings submitted by Phenomenal Angels to Medicaid between Jan. 2017 and April 2018 exceeded the maximum number of service hours in a 24-hour period. Investigators found at least two provided purportedly employed by Phenomenal Angels took part in the excess billing hours and Broussard didn't provide proper documentation supporting the claims.
“Healthcare providers must remain cognizant that the privilege of receiving taxpayer funds for providing services comes with the obligation to maintain accurate records and submit truthful billings to Nevada Medicaid,” said AG Ford. “My office will hold health care companies and their owners accountable for failing to abide by their obligations as approved Nevada Medicaid providers.”
Phenomenal Angels was sentenced for submitting false claims and Broussard was sentenced for intentional failure to maintain adequate records. Broussard was given a 364 day suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for a year. Phenomenal Angels was also ordered to pay nearly $225,000 in restitution.
