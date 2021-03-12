LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A gift store owner pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to unlawfully prescribing and distributing prescription drugs amounting to $1.7 million in sales.
Las Vegas woman Patricia Padilla, 62, faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to import and distribute prescription drugs as an unlicensed importer, wholesaler, a pharmacist, and practitioner.
According to an investigation, Padilla secretly met "patients" in back rooms of her stores and wrote fake "prescriptions" before selling the drugs. Court documents and testimony show Padilla owned and operated Las Vegas-based locations Sinaloa Store, Inc. from about May 2013 through Aug. 2020 and Deportes Y Mas Store, Inc. from May 2019 to August 18, 2020.
After clients met Padilla for these false documents, "the 'patient' would then pay an employee at the front of the store to 'fill' the prescription," according to a release about the case. "To ensure the stores’ drug inventories were stocked, Padilla conspired with others to import prescription drugs and controlled substances in bulk quantities from Mexico and El Salvador into the United States."
About $1.7M was seized during the investigation. Padilla possessed no state or federal license permitting distributing or prescribing controlled substances.
Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Las Vegas police were investigating. Padilla also faces a monetary fine and period of supervised release.
A sentencing hearing was set for June 11, 2021 by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan.
