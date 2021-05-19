LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A garbage truck caught fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning, rendering the truck a "complete loss," according to fire officials.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the trash truck caught fire just before 8 a.m. May 19. The Republic Services truck caught fire after it picked up a "hot load."
F20M TOC: 7:52AM. 3210 E Charleston Bl. Republic Services truck on fire, hot load on fire, cannot off-load because hydraulic system burned. Truck 8 just arrived to flow water into load from top, truck is complete loss. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/Q1IlrP1nL9— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 19, 2021
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the truck couldn't off load the fire because the hydraulic system had burned. Szymanski said the truck was a complete loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.