Garbage truck fire

A garbage truck fire on May 19, 2021. (LVFR)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A garbage truck caught fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning, rendering the truck a "complete loss," according to fire officials.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the trash truck caught fire just before 8 a.m. May 19. The Republic Services truck caught fire after it picked up a "hot load."

LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the truck couldn't off load the fire because the hydraulic system had burned. Szymanski said the truck was a complete loss. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.