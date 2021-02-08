Two-alarm fire at a vacant school at 1300 Bridger on Feb. 8, 2021. (FOX5)

Two-alarm fire at a vacant school at 1300 Bridger on Feb. 8, 2021. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant catholic school in downtown Las Vegas.

Authorities responded to St Joseph’s Catholic School about 8:29 a.m. near Bridger Avenue and 13th Street.

According to a release, heavy smoke was visible and crews worked to contain the blaze.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski, squatters are likely involved with the event that originated in the attic. One person was helped out of the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

