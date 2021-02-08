LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant catholic school in downtown Las Vegas.
Authorities responded to St Joseph’s Catholic School about 8:29 a.m. near Bridger Avenue and 13th Street.
According to a release, heavy smoke was visible and crews worked to contain the blaze.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski, squatters are likely involved with the event that originated in the attic. One person was helped out of the building. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.