LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jeff Lowe, featured in the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," no longer has active bench warrants in Las Vegas, though he's expected back in court this summer.
Lowe was facing several charges in Southern Nevada connected to a tiger cub party business he ran briefly in the valley. As featured in the series, Lowe operated a party bus that would pick up customers and drive along the Las Vegas Strip, all while playing with tiger cubs.
The documentary is centered on G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, formerly owned by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, A.K.A. Joe Exotic. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in a murder-for-hire plot against a rival exotic cat owner.
As a result of his Las Vegas business, Lowe faced one charge of doing business without a license and three counts of having no license or permit for wild and farm animals.
When Lowe didn't appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court for the charges, the court issued bench warrants for him, according to City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke.
That was in the last few months. Since the developments within Las Vegas courts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas Municipal Court changed a policy to be more "lenient" on bench warrants, Radke said.
Radke explained the leniency wasn't "pick and choose," but applied to all bench warrants in Las Vegas Municipal Court as part of its efforts to further prevent the spread of the virus.
Lowe's attorney filed a motion for the warrants to be quashed last week and the court granted the motion.
Lowe is scheduled for a June 1 appearance in Municipal Court. If he fails to appear again, Radke said Lowe will face bench warrants once more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.