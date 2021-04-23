LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a Medicaid fraud case in North Carolina.
Timothy Mark Harron, 52, admitted to working with his wife, Latisha Harron, to commit fraud by billing the North Carolina Medicaid Program for fictitious home health services, prosecutors said. The Harrons also reportedly laundered the proceeds to pay for items like a private jet, luxury jewelry and clothing, and properties in North Carolina.
Prosecutors said the Harrons would search for obituaries of people who recently died in North Carolina. Using the obituary information, the couple would find out if the deceased had a Medicaid ID number and if they did, they would use that person's identity to "back bill" Medicaid for home health services.
According to prosecutors, Latisha worked for a home health provider in North Carolina and would submit the bills through the company. Latisha moved to Las Vegas and married Timothy in 2018, where the two continued the scheme, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said the Harrons fraudulently billed Medicaid for $13 million. Timothy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Latisha pleaded guilty to similar charges and is awaiting sentencing.
