LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple will serve time after their 4-month-old daughter died with methamphetamine in her system.
According to court records, Evangelina Salomon and Brian Carroll entered guilty pleas on Jan. 21 on child abuse charges after their daughter died in Aug. 2020. According to police records, the 4-month-old girl was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after her parents found her unresponsive.
A coroner investigator found no injuries or signs of abuse; however, a toxicology report found traces of methamphetamine in girl's blood, an arrest report said.
Both Carroll and Salomon admitted to being frequent meth users, the report said. Carroll said the pair would get high in the bathroom while their daughter was in the bedroom nearby. The parents hypothesized that the girl may have ingested meth through the parents hands or from second-hand smoke, the report said. Carroll told police he "wasn't surprised" that meth was found in the girl's system and that he and Salomon were "careless" in their drug use around the child.
Carroll and Salomon have a sentencing hearing set for March 18.
