LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple was indicted Wednesday for alleged roles in a sleep study scheme to evade more than $1.1 million in tax payments.
Oganes Berberyan, 63, and Valentina Zemlyak, 63, allegedly attempted to evade taxes from 2014 through 2016 through Las Vegas Sleep Lab, which claimed to conduct sleep studies. Prosecutors allege that the couple billed a health insurance company more than $5 million for hundreds of sleep studies they reportedly never did.
The company paid more than $1.8 million to Las Vegas Sleep Labs, prosecutors said. The couple then used the money to pay for private school tuition, luxury vehicles, mortgage payments and real estate, court documents said.
Prosecutors said the couple evaded paying federal income taxes as part of the scheme.
The couple made their first appearances in court April 21 and each face three counts of attempted evasion of tax assessment. A trial has been scheduled for June 22.
The couple's co-defendant Armen Magzanyan, also known as Arman or Arman Magz, is considered a fugitive and a warrant is outstanding for his arrest. He faces charges of mail fraud, healthcare fraud, attempted tax evasion and monetary transactions in criminally deprived property.
