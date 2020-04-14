LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating after someone broke into an east valley cell phone shop and lit it on fire.
It was all caught on camera at Wireless Toyz near Tropicana and Eastern avenues. The owner of the store, Dilshod Iskakov, said he got a called from ADT around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said he thought it was a false alarm until he arrived at the shop consumed by smoke.
"Four engines, two trucks, three rescues, two battalion chiefs, and the air resource unit with a total of over 30 firefighters responded to the incident," said Sr. Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon.
Clark County Fire Department firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes.
When Iskakov checked the security cameras, he saw a person pouring gasoline through the bars of a broken window. Then the corner of the store lit on fire.
"What did I do wrong, to who?" said Iskakov
He said he can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt him or his business.
"We always have sometimes someone disagree with their service or something you know, but we always make sure customers leave happy," said Iskakov.
Crews were already replacing the window Tuesday evening but it's the smoke damage that could keep the shop closed for days or even weeks.
Iskakov said it has at least a couple thousand dollars worth of damage.
"We tried to help people in these hard times. We’re in this business like everybody else to feed our families and help people so I don’t know why someone would want to do something like this," said Iskakov.
No one was hurt in the fire.
