LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old accused of stabbing a man to death was denied bail during a court hearing Thursday.
Ethan Goin was arrested and charged with open murder in connection to the death of 48-year-old Vergel Guintu on Aug. 27.
According to police, Goin left school before allegedly breaking into Guintu's home and stabbing him. Goin reportedly returned to school after the incident, but was later arrested by police.
Goin had a bail hearing on Sept. 8. However, he didn't appear in court physically due to an unspecified medical issue. Goin was denied bail and his next hearing was set for Sept. 16.
