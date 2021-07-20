LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge has decided not to dismiss charges against Zaon Collins, who is accused of killing a man in a deadly DUI crash.
Collins' lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld confirmed that Judicial Officer Suzan Baucum denied the lawyers' request Monday to dismiss the charges. Chesnoff and Schonfeld filed a motion to dismiss the DUI charge against him, citing ongoing legislative actions on marijuana DUIs and the possibility that Collins was not at fault in the crash.
"We will be filing an appeal as we believe that the Court’s Orders have gaps in the factual and legal analysis used to reach the outcome," the lawyers said in a joint statement. "These issues are far too important for the people of Nevada to be left without further review."
Collins was accused of of killing Eric Echevarria in Dec. 30 crash near Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue. According to an arrest report, Collins was traveling 88 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.
According to court records, Collins' next hearing was set for July 29.
