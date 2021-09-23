LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge has set a tentative trial date for a woman accused of strangling her son to death.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, will face a jury in Clark County District Court on Feb. 28, 2022, according to court records. She will also have two other hearings in February to prepare for the impending trial.
Moreno-Rodriguez is accused of strangling 7-year-old Liam Husted, her son, and leaving him on a trail near Mountain Springs in May. According to a grand jury indictment, Moreno-Rodriguez told police she was frustrated with the boy and strangled him for about 15 minutes. She also told police she stripped the boy naked when dumping his body because she watched TV crime shows and thought it would be more difficult to trace the boy back to her, the indictment said.
Prosecutors confirmed they are considering the death penalty in the case.
In a court hearing Aug. 20, Moreno-Rodriguez pled not guilty to a murder charge in Husted's death. In a Sept. 3 hearing, she waived her right to a speedy trial and trial dates were set.
Moreno-Rodriguez's next court hearing was set for Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.