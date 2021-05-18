LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man suspected of shooting a Las Vegas police officer over the summer was denied a lower bail Tuesday.
Edgar Samaniego, 20, was arrested June 2 of last year on multiple assault and firearm charges. Samaniego is accused of shooting Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis as the officer responded to racial justice protests on the Las Vegas Strip.
Mikalonis suffered from serious injuries that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He recently returned to Las Vegas after receiving treatment at a Colorado facility.
In a hearing Tuesday, Samaniego and his lawyers requested his bail be reduced from the previously set $1 million. Judicial Officer Carli Kierney denied the motion, according to court records.
Samaniego will go to trial June 21.
