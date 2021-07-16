LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge will consider dismissing DUI charges against a former Bishop Gorman basketball player.
Zaon Collins was accused of of killing Eric Echevarria in Dec. 30 crash near Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue. According to an arrest report, Collins was traveling 88 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.
Collins' lawyer Richard Schonfeld said the court heard an argument to dismiss the case Thursday. Court records show a judge will decide on whether to dismiss the case during a July 29 hearing.
The Clark County District Attorney's Office dismissed an indictment against Collins in March. According to a statement from Collins' lawyers, the DA chose to dismiss the indictment after a grand jury only decided to charge Collins' with a single count of reckless driving.
