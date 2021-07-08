LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas firefighter was arrested in connection with the death of his wife more than a year later.
Christopher Candito, 33, was arrested after a joint investigation with the Henderson Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Las Vegas office.
On Feb. 23, 2020, HPD and Henderson fire responded to the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive near Eastern Avenue to a report of an unconscious woman who was not breathing. The woman was later identified as 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky, Candito's wife of six months.
Clark County coroner Melanie Rouse said Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication, including MDMA, morphine, phentermine (a weight loss medication), etizolam (an anxiety medication), cocaine, and zolpidem (a sedative). Rouse said Slatsky's death was ruled an accident. As of July 8, that ruling has not changed.
An arrest warrant for Candito was submitted for murder and burglary charges on June 30, 2021. Candito was then taken into custody July 7 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.
The city of North Las Vegas confirmed Candito's former employment with North Las Vegas as a trained firefighter and paramedic.
“These off-duty events are contrary to the values of the city and its employees. In addition to fully cooperating with law enforcement officials, the city immediately initiated its own investigations into this tragic incident and placed the former firefighter on administrative leave. He later resigned,” city spokesman Patrick Walker said in a statement.
The arrest
"The crimes surrounding the overdose death involved murder, conspiring to exchange controlled substances...possession of controlled substances, burglary and child endangerment," according to a Henderson police arrest report.
The report said Candito conspired with fellow firefighter Andrew Clapper to conduct narcotics trafficking activities that ultimately led to the overdose death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Candito and Slatsky attended a party with Clapper at the Golden Nugget into the wee hours of the night, the report read. About 6 a.m. the next morning, a friend offered to give the couple a ride back to their Henderson apartment, where they continued to imbibe, according to the report.
Police said Slatsky started to act strangely that night about 10 p.m. At that point, Candito is said to have driven her to a North Las Vegas fire station located at 2626 E. Carey Ave. about 23 miles from her home. While at the station, Candito administered Narcan, a narcotic overdose treatment, and an IV using station equipment, the report detailed.
This act was an attempt to "conceal her physical condition from licensed and on-duty medical personnel," police said.
Candito then drove her back to her apartment and said she appeared to be "fine." The next day, a friend called 911.
When emergency units arrived, Candito placed Stasky's body on the curb and began to administer chest compressions. Eventually, she was taken to St. Rose hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
According to an investigation, transactions from Venmo, a cash app, detailed activity between Candito and Clapper, as well as texts with photos of pills. A warrant also showed various drug paraphernalia in Candito's possession.
Neither men agreed to police interviews.
Tiffany Slatsky: a daughter, wife and loving mother
Martin Slatsky described the loss of his daughter Tiffany as "the sun going down." Both parents characterized the 25-year-old as a bright spot in their lives.
"You can't explain to anybody what it would be like to lose a child," Slatsky said. "Tiffany, being our first born, like I said, you can't explain it to anybody. She was the life of the party. She would've done anything for anybody."
Martin described Tiffany's marriage as an unhappy one, but she wanted to make it work.
"They ended up moving into an apartment in Green Valley, which is right by the hospital, which is where she should've gone to, instead of being hauled away," he told FOX5. "There are people that are trained to save lives and they didn't do that in this situation."
Now, in July 2021, more than a year since her death, the family is getting some semblance of closure. The lead investigator for Henderson police kept them "strong," Martin said.
Martin said Tiffany was always afraid to break up with her boyfriends. She never wanted to hurt anyone's feelings. She always put other people first, including her son from another relationship, 4-year-old Cade.
"He's a ball of joy," Martin said. "He's the son I never had."
With the loss of his mother and birth father out of the picture, the Slatskys are now in the process of adopting Cade.
"Everything she did was for him," Slatsky said. "To have Cade grow up without his mom ... we've got some big shoes to fill in that category."
Cade often asks about her, Tiffany's mother, Tami Slatsky told FOX5.
"He knows that she's in heaven, Tami said. "He asks to go see her ... wants to be with her, and doesn't understand why he can't go see her."
'It's just been one long pause'
"I've been trying to hold my wife together, she's been trying to hold me together," Martin said. "It's just been like one long pause, this last year and a half."
But her parents believe justice is finally being served in her death.
"Chris is where he needs to be," Tami said. "He needs to realize that he needs to get in trouble for what he did ... for not doing something about it."
The case
In addition to a charge of open murder, Candito faces burglary charges related to items taken from the fire station. The incident is being investigated at the 14th homicide for the City of Henderson in 2020. No additional details related to Clapper were available Thursday afternoon.
Candito's felony arraignment was set for July 13 in Henderson Justice Court before Judge David Gibson at 9 a.m.
