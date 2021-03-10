LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Park Rangers and National Park Service investigators are looking into a domestic violence incident at Lake Mead over the summer.
Investigators said the incident happened July 25, 2020 in the Sandy Cove area outside of Callville Bay. Investigators said a park visitor was assaulted by her boyfriend. Good Samaritans reportedly saw the incident and were able to get the woman on their boat and drive her back to the Callville Bay Marina.
The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials said. Investigators are looking for visitors who were in the Sandy Cove or Callville Bay Marina area on July 25, including the bystanders who intervened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ISB tip line at (888) 653-0009, or go online to nps.gov/ISB and submit a tip. You can also email information to nps_isb@nps.gov. Investigators said tips can remain anonymous.
