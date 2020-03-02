LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police on Monday released the names of two officers involved in a deadly shooting on Saturday.
The officers involved with the shooting on Viento Del Montagna Avenue were identified as Officers Travis Nusbaum and Donald Okami.
Police said Nusbaum has been employed since 2007 and Okami has been employed since 2015. Both are assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.
They were placed on administrative leave.
Activity was centered on the 800 block of Viento Del Montagna Avenue, near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway. According to Henderson Police Sgt. Kirk Moore, a call came to 9-1-1 about a domestic violence situation about 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 29.
When officers arrived, they found a man armed with a knife outside of the home. Moore said officers used 40mm "less-lethal" options on the man that didn't stop him, leading to the officer-involved shooting.
The man died on scene, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stephen Douris, 45, from Henderson. Douris died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
This is the first officer-involved shooting for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.