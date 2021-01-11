LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department said it was investigating a police shooting on Monday night.
According to police, the investigation was taking place in the area of Galleria Drive and Stufflebeam Avenue, near U.S. 95, about 9 p.m. on Jan. 11.
No additional details were released. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Police ask residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
