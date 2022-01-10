LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Home Depot employee was shot on the job by two men, according to North Las Vegas police.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Home Depot in the 1200 block of Craig Road near Martin L. King Boulevard.
Arriving officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center, Cuevas said.
Police said two suspects entered the store and got into an altercation with an employee. During the altercation, the employee was shot once, Cuevas said.
The victim was a member of the store’s loss prevention team, according to his fiancé. Melissa Basso said she got word of what happened when the store manager called her.
“He was pepper sprayed and then shot in the side. The bullet just missed his spine, but didn’t his any organs,” she said.
Store customers said they were surprised by what happened.
“That this happened around here, I was shocked,” said Steve Stewart.
Gil Joseph who lives nearby added, “I’ve never felt threatened here.”
The suspects left in a newer silver Ford Taurus with unknown California license plates. Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(9) comments
“That this happened around here, I was shocked,” said Steve Stewart.
"Really? MLK should be a huge hint." Said yoozernaymes.
This is a result of DemocRats WAR on LAW AND ORDER- They are pushing for more and more murder funded by SOROS. Sisolak is a crooked hassa.
Whoolon man we havin a bad day homie should have just gone to lowes ! Good pictures!
They are ALL at war with our society.
I normally don't agree with a lot of racists comments on this website. But I as a black man am truly disappointed with the stupid actions of my fellow bruthas. Every time I turn on the news my bruthas are involved in one hayness crime after another. Can't always blame the white man for your stupid ignorance. Not saying all, but some of my bruthas need to sent away from society forever. Enough is enough
"Can't always blame the white man for your stupid ignorance."
The white man isn't to blame for any of this violence & crimes. Each man, black, white, whatever, is responsible for his own actions and/or ignorance...and to blame one race for another race's violence & crimes is simply making excuses and avoiding reality & personal responsibility.
This is your New America.
Mmmmmhhhhhh!
They seem like nice and polite gentlemen who contribute to society and are totally employable. They CLEARLY didn't do nuffin wrongz.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.