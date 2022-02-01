HOA warns Las Vegas neighborhood of dog poisonings

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man said his dog suddenly started convulsing on Sunday and was dead four hours later.
“We’ve had dogs before that got sick, cancer. And you really have time to say goodbye … I think that’s the really hard part. We didn’t have any time to say goodbye as a family,” said Bob Peters.
Peters said while he thought his healthy dog might have had a heart attack, he started wondering about poison after his wife told him about information put out by the HOA. It talked about several dog poisonings going back years in an area near Ft. Apache Road and Sahara Avenue.
Some dogs have died after eating meatballs laced with poison seeds. After reading the HOA information, Peters then talked more with his veterinarian about his dog’s death.
“They don’t want to come out and say 100% what it is, but they have certainly said these are the symptoms that indicate that the dog has been poisoned,” said Peters.
Peters has communicated his dog’s death to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. He said an officer is planning to come out Wednesday to take a report.
Peters said his dog’s body is available to police if the department wants to initiate testing to determine a cause.
In its note to residents of Section Seven Community Association, they tell residents to take precautions and report any suspicious people seen looking over walls into yards and throwing anything into yards such as “strange meats” or meat packets.
Neighborhood leaders also tell residents who want to get involved to participate in LVMPD's SafeCam program. Residents can register their surveillance systems with police. If there’s ever a crime, police can then contact those who are registered and ask neighbors if they would review their video and share it with police if there’s anything suspicious. Police say they would not be “tapping” into anyone’s surveillance system.
